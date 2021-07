Design Brief

I would like a T-Shirt designed. The front would have SPAH RRT over a small set of lungs above the / at the left chest area. The back would say - Rollin' with the Diprivan however the word Diprivan would be in the center of an old 1980's style van. The actual word would be somewhat camouflaged within the van. I was thinking of different colored daisies or something similar (doesn't have to be flowers).