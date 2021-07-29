Website mockups & graphics for blog

Design Brief

We are looking to work with a designer on one or both of these projects.

Graphics for blog: https://www.louassist.com/blog We'd like to work with someone on an ongoing basis to create images for our upcoming blog posts. Each blog post would need a main image that appears above the title & some blog posts will also need 1-4 graphics throughout the post. Roughly 4-8 blog posts a month. (Design does not need to match existing blog images - we're looking to improve the look of the blog)

Website mockups: We are redesigning the product drop down on our landing page. It will include 4 new pages. The basic page layouts and copy are planned, but we’re looking for someone to create high fidelity mockups and graphics that complement our brand. www.louassist.com

If either of these projects interest you, I'm looking forward to connecting.