Business Illustrations

Design Brief

Hi there designers!

We are in need of an illustration pack (60-80 scenes) for our website and marketing material.

Below we'll add a few links to some illustration packs we like and would love to find the right person who can make something similar but better for us using our brand colors.

https://www.getillustrations.com/illustration-pack/tuesday-minimal-illustrations-pack

https://www.getillustrations.com/illustration-pack/stories-vector-illustrations-for-websites

https://www.getillustrations.com/illustration-pack/mixology-illustrations

Looking forward to working with you!