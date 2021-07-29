Back
Design Brief

Business Illustrations

Hi there designers!

We are in need of an illustration pack (60-80 scenes) for our website and marketing material.

Below we'll add a few links to some illustration packs we like and would love to find the right person who can make something similar but better for us using our brand colors. 

https://www.getillustrations.com/illustration-pack/tuesday-minimal-illustrations-pack

https://www.getillustrations.com/illustration-pack/stories-vector-illustrations-for-websites

https://www.getillustrations.com/illustration-pack/mixology-illustrations

Looking forward to working with you!

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 29, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Animation
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
F8e0505d97da3c66fe1fcffa123ef5e1
