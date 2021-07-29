Design Brief
Business Illustrations
Hi there designers!
We are in need of an illustration pack (60-80 scenes) for our website and marketing material.
Below we'll add a few links to some illustration packs we like and would love to find the right person who can make something similar but better for us using our brand colors.
https://www.getillustrations.com/illustration-pack/tuesday-minimal-illustrations-pack
https://www.getillustrations.com/illustration-pack/stories-vector-illustrations-for-websites
https://www.getillustrations.com/illustration-pack/mixology-illustrations
Looking forward to working with you!