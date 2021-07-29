Clean, simple shirt design for church

Design Brief

Our church shirt needs to serve a few purposes: Help the community know who we are (brand recognition). Help our members feel ownership and pride by wearing the shirt, and for use at events to help people see and recognize us.

We want a simple design that can be worn by men, women, and kids. It must include either our logo or name "Crossroads" or "Crossroads Bible Church" and may include our mission statement (Follow Jesus. Make Disciples." or town name "Double Oak".