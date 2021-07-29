Website Design Refresh

Design Brief

Our commercial real estate brokerage firm (sales and leasing of commercial property + land-use consulting for developers) is merging with another firm here in the Pacific Northwest. We are a local firm and a small team, and we are merging with another small boutique firm.

In the process, we are refreshing the brand and updating the website.

We would like to work with someone who can bring ideas and creative and functional improvement to the website. We don't know exactly what we are looking for.

I'm looking for someone who can come in and identify a solution or solutions to improve the look and feel and function through new digital assets.

We are working with an expert web developer who will be able to apply and code in any produced work.