Youth Wellness Content - Company Logo

Design Brief

A&C Logo - Design Brief

Project Name: New logo & accompanying typography

Client/company name: The Awareness and Compassion Project (or The Awareness & Compassion Project - unsure of ampersand)

Owners: Melena Kiriaki, Bob Peck, Scott Standley

About the client/company:

Helping young learners reduce their anxiety. We explore the world's resonant traditions and help cultivate mental peace.

We are building two separate course curricula: an exploration of comparative religion & philosophy (for 6th grade & up), and a series of mindfulness exercises (1st-8th grade).

Project goals & objectives:

Overarching the logo for the brand is the main goal here. We also would like direction on typography (a few fonts for the website, resources, and video captions.)

Secondarily, lesser priority is after understanding the main brand logo & type; our two curricula are Mind Muscle (confirmed name) and Conscious Evolution & You (working title).

The ideal would be to have distinct typography for both as they are directed towards separate demographics:

MIND MUSCLE is the curriculum for younger kids. (“Orange Juice” is a font we’ve used already in some capacity but not confirmed!)

Conscious Evolution & You is the curriculum for teens and up.

Target market/audience:

To parents and educators interested in bettering their children's understanding of themselves and the world.

Educators: World history, non-traditional teaching styles

Parents: Spiritual/open, wellness-focused

Budget: $100-$1K

Schedule: 2-4 weeks

Key projects deliverables: High res PSD is sufficient, (.AI optional)



