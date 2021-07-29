Design Brief

Position Title: UI & Visual Designer for Interactive Web Experience

Details: Contract, Part-time Weekly – Local (Toronto) or Remote. NO AGENCIES.

Term: 8-10 Weeks (Sep - Oct 2021 – TBD)

We are looking for a candidate who can produce exceptional UI and visual design concepts for an interactive web experience. This project is in early-stage development, so expect lots of unknowns– the right candidate will have the creative confidence to speak up and shape the project trajectory through design.





Responsibilities

Brand exploration and moodboard development.

Interpret high-level product ideas into realistic design mockups.

Plan and produce pixel-perfect content and interface elements ready for dev implementation.

Identify exercises/actions that will move the project forward at any given stage.





Must have:

Expertise in: Branding, UI, Interaction, Visual Comm & Content Production.

Strong visual portfolio displaying Branding and User Interface projects for web.

Proficiency in Figma; must be able to create interactive prototypes and build professional-grade design systems.

Experience using research to inform design decisions; must be able to justify when questioned: "why?".





Nice to haves:

3D content production experience.

Motion/animation for interactive UI elements.

Experience theming Mapbox.





Please submit your resume/portfolio url to careers@harleyoliver.com with the subject line “UI & Visual Designer”.