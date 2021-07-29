Design Brief
Position Title: UI & Visual Designer for Interactive Web Experience
Details: Contract, Part-time Weekly – Local (Toronto) or Remote. NO AGENCIES.
Term: 8-10 Weeks (Sep - Oct 2021 – TBD)
We are looking for a candidate who can produce exceptional UI and visual design concepts for an interactive web experience. This project is in early-stage development, so expect lots of unknowns– the right candidate will have the creative confidence to speak up and shape the project trajectory through design.
Responsibilities
- Brand exploration and moodboard development.
- Interpret high-level product ideas into realistic design mockups.
- Plan and produce pixel-perfect content and interface elements ready for dev implementation.
- Identify exercises/actions that will move the project forward at any given stage.
Must have:
- Expertise in: Branding, UI, Interaction, Visual Comm & Content Production.
- Strong visual portfolio displaying Branding and User Interface projects for web.
- Proficiency in Figma; must be able to create interactive prototypes and build professional-grade design systems.
- Experience using research to inform design decisions; must be able to justify when questioned: "why?".
Nice to haves:
- 3D content production experience.
- Motion/animation for interactive UI elements.
- Experience theming Mapbox.
Please submit your resume/portfolio url to careers@harleyoliver.com with the subject line “UI & Visual Designer”.