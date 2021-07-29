Back
Design Brief

UI & Visual Designer

Position Title: UI & Visual Designer for Interactive Web Experience

Details: Contract, Part-time Weekly – Local (Toronto) or Remote. NO AGENCIES.

Term: 8-10 Weeks (Sep - Oct 2021 – TBD)

We are looking for a candidate who can produce exceptional UI and visual design concepts for an interactive web experience. This project is in early-stage development, so expect lots of unknowns– the right candidate will have the creative confidence to speak up and shape the project trajectory through design.


Responsibilities

  • Brand exploration and moodboard development.
  • Interpret high-level product ideas into realistic design mockups.
  • Plan and produce pixel-perfect content and interface elements ready for dev implementation.
  • Identify exercises/actions that will move the project forward at any given stage.


Must have:

  • Expertise in: Branding, UI, Interaction, Visual Comm & Content Production.
  • Strong visual portfolio displaying Branding and User Interface projects for web.
  • Proficiency in Figma; must be able to create interactive prototypes and build professional-grade design systems.
  • Experience using research to inform design decisions; must be able to justify when questioned: "why?".


Nice to haves:

  • 3D content production experience.
  • Motion/animation for interactive UI elements.
  • Experience theming Mapbox.


Please submit your resume/portfolio url to careers@harleyoliver.com with the subject line “UI & Visual Designer”.

