Design Brief

I need a black and white illustration of a wizard strutting.

The wizard should be a typical wizard: male, caucasian, long white beard, robe and pointy hat. Maybe a wand.

His pose should be an exaggerated strut - arms out, knees up. He should be looking at the viewer and have a happy, joyful look on his face.

In terms of style, think underground comic books, like r. crumb, gilbert shelton, or basil wolverton.

This will be used on a company t-shirt.