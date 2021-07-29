Design Brief

We're a small, internationally distributed marketing and development agency that specializes in the e-commerce/consumer goods space and are looking for some design help.

We're in need of a talented freelance web interface designer that can bring innovative ideas and concepts to life for our internal and client-based design projects. You’ll help us tackle various needs from landing page designs, full site redesigns, web app interfaces, and if you're comfortable with it, some occasional ad graphic support.

This would be a freelance, per-project position to start (60 days).

This would require 10-20 hours per week to start.

Required tools:

Figma

Illustrator

What you’ll do:

Create high-quality landing pages.

Create full site designs across mobile / tablet / desktop.

Wireframes and design mockups.

Create custom icons and illustrations.

Occasionally provide creative direction support in digital advertising campaigns.

You:

Must have a strong portfolio that demonstrates your skills and abilities in web and mobile.

Minimum 3 years of design experience in digital/e-commerce.

Able to work from initial concept, wireframe creation, to high fidelity mockups (a plus if you can code out HTML/CSS too).

Able to design for mobile, tablet, and desktop and know possibilities + limitations of different devices.

Excellent communicator across phone + video.

Able to present your designs and effectively communicate ideas and concepts remotely.

Able to work independently, meet deadlines and be proactive.

Comfortable multitasking on a variety of different projects.

Details will be provided once the project has been accepted.



