Two Freelance Graphic Designers

Design Brief

Hello,

We're a small agency with big ambitions! We're growing quickly and need some help from two talented UK-based freelancers.

The work will be regular (around 10-20 hours per week), working on a range of things, from design for social media posts, leaflets, emails, web pages, and even a little bit of UI design (if suitable!)

Required tools:

Sketch/Figma

Indesign

Photoshop

Illustrator

Please send your dribble portfolio/other, your availability, and your hourly rate!