Design Brief

Two Freelance Graphic Designers

Hello,

We're a small agency with big ambitions! We're growing quickly and need some help from two talented UK-based freelancers.

The work will be regular (around 10-20 hours per week), working on a range of things, from design for social media posts, leaflets, emails, web pages, and even a little bit of UI design (if suitable!)

Required tools:

  • Sketch/Figma
  • Indesign
  • Photoshop
  • Illustrator

Please send your dribble portfolio/other, your availability, and your hourly rate!

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 29, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
