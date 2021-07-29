Design Brief
Two Freelance Graphic Designers
Hello,
We're a small agency with big ambitions! We're growing quickly and need some help from two talented UK-based freelancers.
The work will be regular (around 10-20 hours per week), working on a range of things, from design for social media posts, leaflets, emails, web pages, and even a little bit of UI design (if suitable!)
Required tools:
- Sketch/Figma
- Indesign
- Photoshop
- Illustrator
Please send your dribble portfolio/other, your availability, and your hourly rate!