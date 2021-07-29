Design Brief
Hiring YouTube Thumbnails Artist
Hey there,
We're looking to hire a Graphic Designer with a flair for Social Media. On YouTube, Thumbnails are the first thing that catches the viewer's eye and thus an important part of capturing our audience's attention.
We need someone who:
- Can help us create thumbnails that revolve around our brand identity and
- Proactively create thumbnails that are catchy, high-quality, and thought through
- Has a fair understanding of YouTube and the content on the platform
Here are some samples of the quality that we expect: Link
All thumbnails are being made from scratch which means that your job also involves searching for the respective images, content, vectors, etc.
We're looking to pay around $20 per thumbnail.
When starting out, we're looking to order 4 thumbnails per week.
If you think you are a match for this project then I'll look forward to hearing from you.
I'm open to any questions you may have.
Cheers,