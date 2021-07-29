Hiring YouTube Thumbnails Artist

Design Brief

Hey there,

We're looking to hire a Graphic Designer with a flair for Social Media. On YouTube, Thumbnails are the first thing that catches the viewer's eye and thus an important part of capturing our audience's attention.

We need someone who:

Can help us create thumbnails that revolve around our brand identity and

Proactively create thumbnails that are catchy, high-quality, and thought through

Has a fair understanding of YouTube and the content on the platform

Here are some samples of the quality that we expect: Link

All thumbnails are being made from scratch which means that your job also involves searching for the respective images, content, vectors, etc.

We're looking to pay around $20 per thumbnail.

When starting out, we're looking to order 4 thumbnails per week.

If you think you are a match for this project then I'll look forward to hearing from you.

I'm open to any questions you may have.

Cheers,