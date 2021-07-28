Replay.io landing page

Design Brief

Replay.io is the first time-travel debugger for modern web applications. Our goal is to make the software more approachable by making software easy to record, replay, and debug.

We are planning on launching in early September and introduce Replay to the world. Our goal with the new landing page is to

help developers see how they can use replay show teams how replay can help them file more actionable bug reports share our vision for replaying software have fun and draw on the rich time-travel imagery



