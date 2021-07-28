Full Website Redesign for E-Com Site

Design Brief

We are looking to get about 10 fully responsive web pages designed for our e-commerce company. Many of these pages are very similar with different wording/pictures, so it's really about 5-8 unique pages. We have tried different designs in the past, and the current layout is what worked best with our A/B tests, but are open to the designer's ideas and insights to make the best design possible. UI/UX experience is a huge plus.

Deliverables/Requirements:

Fully responsive mock-ups for desktop, mobile, and tablet. Provided in either PSD, AI, or some type of online deliverable format that will allow our developers to easily access designs. Something like Invision would be a huge plus.

would be a huge plus. Clean modern/playful design

Some illustration work is needed for some of the pages

If you have any animations, transitions, or any cool features you'd like to add to the pages, please let us know in a separate file with documentation for our developers to follow

Ability to work with us and provide feedback and suggestions to collaboratively create a final web design.

If your availability allows, we would also like to do some A/B tests in the future and would prefer to keep working with you exclusively on this project. Let us know if this is an option.