Design Brief

Modern design for my Youtube videos

This project requires someone with a modern eye for design and detail.

This task does have some limitations as the piano software can allow me to change the background image and also color notes can possibly be edited in video editor software.

So a customized background image will need to be designed along with a color scheme for the notes that is achievable.

Here are examples of my videos currently, which seem to look much worse on a computer than mobile so be warned.

www.youtube.com/pianohits

look forward to hearing from you

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 28, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
