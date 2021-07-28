Web Design Mockups for Subscription Box

Design Brief

We are looking to get about 10-15 fully responsive web pages designed for our e-commerce subscription box company. Many of these pages are very similar with different wording/pictures, so it's really about 5-8 unique pages. We have created wireframes in order to give an idea of how we want the site to be, but are open to the designer's ideas and insights to make the best design possible. UI/UX experience is a huge plus.

Deliverables/Requirements: