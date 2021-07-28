Design Brief
Web Design Mockups for Subscription Box
We are looking to get about 10-15 fully responsive web pages designed for our e-commerce subscription box company. Many of these pages are very similar with different wording/pictures, so it's really about 5-8 unique pages. We have created wireframes in order to give an idea of how we want the site to be, but are open to the designer's ideas and insights to make the best design possible. UI/UX experience is a huge plus.
Deliverables/Requirements:
- Fully responsive mock-ups for desktop, mobile, and tablet. Provided in either PSD, AI, or some type of online deliverable format that will allow our developers to easily access designs. Something like Invision would be a huge plus.
- Clean modern design
- Some light graphic design that involves removing white backgrounds from products and blending them together to make graphics on the web page.
- Design rules such as fonts, colors, padding, margins, and more for our web developer to follow
- Ability to work with us and provide feedback and suggestions to collaboratively create a final web design.