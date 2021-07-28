[project underway] JPG->SVG

Design Brief

Thanks to the people who expressed interest in this project, I really appreciate it.

I have now chosen a designer that I'm working with.

(I can't find a way to mark a project as underway in Dribble without deleting the whole thing!)





Original project:

I have a low quality JPG that I would like converted to SVG, please.

grey background removed

pixilation smoothed out

It is an image that I've found on the internet, that I want to use for a window design, and the glass etching company needs a high quality SVG image.

I am happy to pay $US 100. I need the result ideally within 7 days. I will pay via PayPal.

Here is the source image:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1prayurHzDwZgsJK4TSctBvpm200h5W9G/view?usp=sharing

Thank you very much.





