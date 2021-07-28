Update Preaccounting white paper

Design Brief

Expensify has been the premiere Preaccounting platform used by SMB’s for years now. In a nutshell, Preaccounting is the system through which financial data is gathered, coded, aggregated, and normalized so as to enable accounting to occur; accounting processes are executed by non-accountants, including expense management, time tracking, invoicing, etc.

Our white paper - https://use.expensify.com/assets/a-practical-guide-to-preaccounting.pdf - defining the core concepts of Preaccounting is in need of a brand update and visual overhaul.

We need each section of the slide deck reimagined to match our new branding and photo assets. No updates to the copy are needed.

We'll ask that you follow the general flow of the deck while reimagining the visuals to fit in line with our new branding. The rest is up to you!

The payment for this job is $800.