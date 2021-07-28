Back
Design Brief

4-Page site / Interactive Infographic

Seeking a talented designer to create a website for a Mobile App, that includes an interactive map of the USA to show App states and user achievements.

Looking for a quick turnaround.

Project status
Open - 26 days left
Date posted
Jul 28, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
Fcc81233d29edaee1a6375dc4bfb17cc
