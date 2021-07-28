Design Brief
4-Page site / Interactive Infographic
Seeking a talented designer to create a website for a Mobile App, that includes an interactive map of the USA to show App states and user achievements.
Looking for a quick turnaround.
🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Seeking a talented designer to create a website for a Mobile App, that includes an interactive map of the USA to show App states and user achievements.
Looking for a quick turnaround.