Website Design Revamp — Crypto Related

Design Brief

We are an investment platform, like if Robinhood meets eToro on Crypto.

Our company operates from mid 2018 and we have more than 90k users but we still don’t bring the needed sense of trust due to deprecated design, inconsistency, and low overall quality.

We are looking to revamp our entire website, that uses about 10 different content layouts along the site. We have all the requirements and we can prepare the needed wireframes to explain properly what we want. These are the designs we liked as inspiration: https://dribbble.com/fracktal/collections/5036287-Design-Inspiration

This is another list of sites that we like:

https://segment.com/

https://thegraph.com/

https://www.donut.app/

https://www.betterment.com/

https://invictuscapital.com/en/

https://mint.intuit.com/ (trustiness)

Our site is the starting point for users who want to invest real money, and is very important to communicate with the design that we are here for the long term and lot of big companies trust in us and well-reputed investors.

We are looking for a studio or freelancer with strong design and CRO skills (conversion focused).

Deliverables

Full theme

Template layouts

Our site will be built with Wordpress and preferably Elementor, if it can fit our needs and match the designer skills.

Is very important important for us, that the final design and layouts will load fast and will be ready with the current SEO and performance best practices like Google Core Web Vitals and PageSpeed.