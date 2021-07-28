UI for interactive sales presentation

Design Brief

We are an interactive creative agency specialized in touch screen installations for tradeshows. Our client is interested in crafting an interactive sales presentation about their tech solutions for food processing. We are looking for a UI visual designer to help us design the experience. We are going to build the app using Intuiface.

The amount of work expected is less than 15h week for a few weeks (can be less or more though). Delivery is at the end of October. Ideal extra skills are light 3D modeling and video animations, but not required.