3D Animations for Website

Design Brief

We are looking to hire an excellent artist who can create 3D animations of a product that we designed.

The products were designed in Solidworks and can be exported to any format that Solidworks can export to. Please research this if you prefer to use a program other than Solidworks to animate the products.

The designs in Solidworks are not textured, so you will need to add colors and textures based on CMF files that we can provide you.

We have storyboards created for each animation. The products are great, and this should be a great project.

We are looking for someone who can work very quickly and do Apple-quality work.

Thank you.