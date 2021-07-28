UI/UX Web Design

Design Brief

We are looking to develop (design and functionality) our website.

1 Landing page

2 Services

1 Blog

1 Contact details

We are looking for a UI/UX design, with originality (no template).

The website should be responsive and should be in English and Spanish. The current website is developed with WordPress and uses the Divi theme.

We are looking for a good balance between images, illustrations, and icons on each inner page.

Regarding functionalities, they are open to the designer's recommendation such as pop-ups, interactive menus, moving banners, moving elements, etc.