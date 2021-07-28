Design Brief

We are looking for UI/UX designer able to understand our business requirements and any technical limitations, as well as be responsible for conceiving and conducting user research, interviews and surveys, and translating them into sitemaps, user flows, customer journey maps, wireframes, mockups and prototypes. The UI/UX designer will also be expected to design the overall functionality of the product, and in order to ensure a great user experience, iterate upon it in accordance with user-testing.

Requirement:

Kabera aims to be the first and only marketplace that hosts services on Hair Transplant, Skin, Eye, Dental, Orthopedic, Homeopathy and Hair and Skincare products.

Here is the summary of high-level requirements

Fresh, simple and light

Color theme, fonts, and logo to be chosen by us.

Multiple pages, scrollable

Functionalities to include:

UI/UX Canvas for displaying recommended items to buy - with link to our company’s site below. Subscription section (like a Contact form) – where users can provide the contact details. Directory section for a list of doctors Standard SEO optimization. Responsive – On the computer, phone and tablet. Social media friendly

The website must use analytics and be able to capture:

Where are the users based – location wise? Number of users who visit the page. Length of time users stays at the page. Which section do users spend the most time. If possible, follow the user’s mouse path. Mouse clicks (where and when)

Platform – any no-code platform, that:

Is easy to use and can be used by the non-technical team after project handover

Is scalable and would allow us to grow and add functionality

Can integrate chatbot + eCommerce functionalities

Expected Start – 1 week from now.

In your proposal, please: