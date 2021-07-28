Design Brief
Eye candy for Social Media - Portfolio
LIFT is an interface design agency looking for a Graphic Designer to focus on creating eye candy for Dribbble, Behance, Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin, Twitter & Google my business to showcase our work (portfolio).
What do we mean when we say eye candy?
- Impressive mockups
- Cool animations
- Interactive videos
We are looking for someone:
- Passionate about graphic design, UI & UX
- Interested in digital marketing & social media marketing
- Detail oriented
- Really wants to create something awesome