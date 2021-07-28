Eye candy for Social Media - Portfolio

Design Brief

LIFT is an interface design agency looking for a Graphic Designer to focus on creating eye candy for Dribbble, Behance, Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin, Twitter & Google my business to showcase our work (portfolio).

What do we mean when we say eye candy?

Impressive mockups

Cool animations

Interactive videos

We are looking for someone:

Passionate about graphic design, UI & UX

Interested in digital marketing & social media marketing

Detail oriented

Really wants to create something awesome



