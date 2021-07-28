Back
Design Brief

Eye candy for Social Media - Portfolio

LIFT is an interface design agency looking for a Graphic Designer to focus on creating eye candy for Dribbble, Behance, Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin, Twitter & Google my business to showcase our work (portfolio).

What do we mean when we say eye candy?

  • Impressive mockups
  • Cool animations
  • Interactive videos

We are looking for someone:

  • Passionate about graphic design, UI & UX
  • Interested in digital marketing & social media marketing
  • Detail oriented 
  • Really wants to create something awesome


Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 26 days left
Date posted
Jul 28, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
B051fc2764481a8c7966d261d4a29807
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner