Design Brief
Visual Design for a Landing Page
We’ve got a freelance visual design gig. We’re launching a web-based social media scheduling product. I need a visual designer to create a landing page.
We've got a design brief that includes:
- The copy
- A very low-fi layout of how we want the page structured
- Logos
- Branding, vision, and company identity
- Landing pages we like and an explanation of why
Within the design we’re ideally looking for:
- Short product demo animations
- Simple but visually engaging page sections
For anyone who’s interested we can share the in-depth design brief directly.