Visual Design for a Landing Page

Design Brief

We’ve got a freelance visual design gig. We’re launching a web-based social media scheduling product. I need a visual designer to create a landing page.

We've got a design brief that includes:

The copy

A very low-fi layout of how we want the page structured

Logos

Branding, vision, and company identity

Landing pages we like and an explanation of why

Within the design we’re ideally looking for:

Short product demo animations

Simple but visually engaging page sections

For anyone who’s interested we can share the in-depth design brief directly.



