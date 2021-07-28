Back
Design Brief

Visual Design for a Landing Page

We’ve got a freelance visual design gig. We’re launching a web-based social media scheduling product. I need a visual designer to create a landing page.

We've got a design brief that includes:

  • The copy
  • A very low-fi layout of how we want the page structured
  • Logos
  • Branding, vision, and company identity
  • Landing pages we like and an explanation of why

Within the design we’re ideally looking for:

  • Short product demo animations
  • Simple but visually engaging page sections

For anyone who’s interested we can share the in-depth design brief directly.


Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 26 days left
Date posted
Jul 28, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
  3. Animation
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
#<User:0x00005645820391e8>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner