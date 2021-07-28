Illustration support (min 3 months)

Design Brief

At realestate.com.au, we’re looking for an illustration contractor to support our growing number of illustrations requests for our digital product experiences. We'll need ongoing support for the next three months, with the possibility for long-term support if possible.

The requests may vary in scope and complexity, ranging from spot illustrations to large hero banners. We're open to discussing processes and pricing that work best for you. Once the briefs are complete, any reusable elements will be integrated into our illustration system to help expand it.

What we're looking for:

You're available with a full-time capacity for the next three months, ideally longer-term

You're able to reliably deliver on briefs with a fast turnover

You have strong foundation skills in color, composition, people, and landscapes

Your art style is flexible to match our current illustration style

You're familiar with illustration systems and/or illustration suites

You're proficient in creating illustrations in vector format (SVG) - bonus points if you can create them in Figma

You're based in Australia - ideally in Melbourne, Victoria but not a deal-breaker

What to expect:

Create vector illustrations for a variety of product experiences

Working remotely, with the option to work on-site if you're based in Melbourne, Victoria

Average turnover of 1-2 weeks for smaller briefs, and 3-4 weeks for larger briefs (may vary)

Deliverables are exported as vector file formats, such as SVG or PDF

Resizing for different dimensions may also be required

Collect and export any reusable elements to add to the illustration system in Figma

Include working files (e.g. Adobe Illustrator) to enable future editing

Let's chat!

Here are the next steps if you’re keen to take on this project with us: