Design Brief

I have a job portal site on WordPress that needs a redesign of the dashboard page.

I need the dashboard to look sleek and modern. There are two types of users - employer and candidate, both have a slightly different dashboard and will need redesign. I need a design that can be easily implemented by a full-stack developer. There are about 20 pages in total.

Would love to see what ideas you have and do send me similar projects that you have done before!