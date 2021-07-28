UI for an NFT Marketplace Website

Design Brief

LOOTZ (working title) is a platform that allows any creative person to create their own collectible blind boxes. Think of us as OpenSea meets Popmart.

We are looking for you to help us establish the visual identity of LOOTZ.

We have full sets of requirements and wireframes that we are looking for a UI designer to translate in mockups. But the first component of the project will be understanding the product/customer demographic and coming up with a few distinct visual directions for the marketplace landing page:

Landing Page Wireframe

We would like our Web design to match the brand that we're looking to establish.

LOOTZ will be an introductory experience to the NFT space for our users. Most modern NFT sites are very much focused on the tech aspect and scare average consumers away. LOOTZ is not focused on the early adaptors of the scene, but rather everyone else that comes after the first wave. In other words, our target demographic will not be very familiar with the technical aspects of cryptocurrencies and blockchain - so you don't need to be either.

We are looking for a UI Designer/Studio with strong communication skills, and preferably some UX experience as well.