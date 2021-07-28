Emblem for United States Air Force

Design Brief

Need a one-time creation of an emblem for a United States Air Force program that incorporates an aircraft tanker, software theme, and two other existing US Air Force emblems into a strong symbol/crest that will be used as patches, engraved on coins, embedded in slides, made into stickers, etc. for the KC-46 Pegasus aircraft. Small budget but the sense of pride for the illustrator who will provide a piece of history forever associated with the United States Air Force and whose work will forever reside among the archives of the KC-46 Pegasus air refueling aircraft program and its system integration lab.