Design Brief

Super Villain Mural

We are looking for an artist to do vector art for our Villains wall. 

Linked is our website featuring the Superhero mural. We would like a Super-Villains wall similar to the design used for the Superhero mural. Below are some details.

Comic Characters and Texts to include in the mural from left to right:

  •   Green Goblin: “Ha Ha! See my flying scooter.”
  •   Doctor Octopus: “Nothing compares to my exoskeleton. Eight legs controlled with my mind.”
  •   Harley Quinn: “Better dying through psycho chemistry. I know what makes people tick…and sick.”
  •   Poison Ivy: “Agricultural Biology! I manipulate plantlife to do my bidding.”
  •   Mysterio: “With Virtual Reality, I can beguile, bewilder and baffle you.”
  •   The Lizard: “I used Computational Genetics to morph into a human lizard.”

Comic Text Font: something similar to the Super Hero mural.

Deadline for Vectored Art: End of October

If interested, please reach out and we can provide more details. Thank you!


Project status
Open - 25 days left
Date posted
Jul 27, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
  3. Animation
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
About the client
