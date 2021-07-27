Super Villain Mural

Design Brief

We are looking for an artist to do vector art for our Villains wall.

Linked is our website featuring the Superhero mural. We would like a Super-Villains wall similar to the design used for the Superhero mural. Below are some details.

Comic Characters and Texts to include in the mural from left to right:

Green Goblin: “Ha Ha! See my flying scooter.”

Doctor Octopus: “Nothing compares to my exoskeleton. Eight legs controlled with my mind.”

Harley Quinn: “Better dying through psycho chemistry. I know what makes people tick…and sick.”

Poison Ivy: “Agricultural Biology! I manipulate plantlife to do my bidding.”

Mysterio: “With Virtual Reality, I can beguile, bewilder and baffle you.”

The Lizard: “I used Computational Genetics to morph into a human lizard.”

Comic Text Font: something similar to the Super Hero mural.

Deadline for Vectored Art: End of October

If interested, please reach out and we can provide more details. Thank you!



