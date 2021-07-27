Design Brief
Visual Content Expert
DishQuo is a new bold player in the meal planning, health and fitness space. We have a unique focus which we believe is the most effective and scientifically proven method for increasing health, energy, losing weight and getting fit. If you are a team-oriented, creative content creator with a passion for health and fitness, we want to hear from you!
Experience with:
- Graphic Design
- Video editing
- Infographics
- Memes
Experience in:
- Advertising & Marketing Campaigns