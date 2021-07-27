Back
Design Brief

Visual Content Expert

DishQuo is a new bold player in the meal planning, health and fitness space. We have a unique focus which we believe is the most effective and scientifically proven method for increasing health, energy, losing weight and getting fit. If you are a team-oriented, creative content creator with a passion for health and fitness, we want to hear from you!

Experience with:

  • Graphic Design
  • Video editing
  • Infographics
  • Memes

Experience in:

  • Advertising & Marketing Campaigns


Project status
Open - 25 days left
Date posted
Jul 27, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
  3. Animation
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
