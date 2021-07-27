Design Brief
Looking for a UI/motion animator
Looking for a UI animator that knows how to create motion effect on UI objects and connections between screens.
The project is mainly on mobile / tablet in the kid's space. You'll be working directly with the product owner to explore a motion effect that's fun and engaging for kids.
English speaking is required and you'll have to be available during the North American time zone. Please send along similar works you've done before as references.
No agency please.