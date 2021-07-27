Back
Design Brief

Looking for a UI/motion animator

Looking for a UI animator that knows how to create motion effect on UI objects and connections between screens.

The project is mainly on mobile / tablet in the kid's space. You'll be working directly with the product owner to explore a motion effect that's fun and engaging for kids.

English speaking is required and you'll have to be available during the North American time zone. Please send along similar works you've done before as references.

No agency please.

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 27, 2021
Specialties
  1. Animation
Budget
$10K - $20K
About the client
