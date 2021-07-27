Illustrations for training programs

Design Brief

We are an established online behavioral health training company that is looking to improve the quality of our training products.

We are looking for a skilled illustrator to create a series of illustrations to supplement an online training course for healthy weight. The initial project scope will include images for just the first of 24 microlearning modules.

Additionally, we would like an individual who is willing to collaborate with us and use this first project as a means to help our company identify a visual aesthetic that can be applied throughout other web features and training courses. Provided there is a good fit, this would turn into ongoing work as we refit existing products and create new training courses.

We will provide existing brand colors and mood boards to help make the design process as smooth as possible.

Interested candidates please reach out and provide a portfolio or samples of previous work.