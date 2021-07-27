Design Brief
Avatar Characters for int. event
International Fundraising event requires 3 unique avatar characters to be used in their fundraising project.
Produce x3 ‘avatar characters’ for this Internationally Renowned Fundraising event:
- Circular design
- Animals only
- Simplistic
- Appealing to children
- Take inspiration from the existing mascot
- Stick to the brand colors, take inspiration from the gamification badges
Target completion date: 4th August, with one round of amends prior to 6th August.
(more comprehensive guidelines to be provided once connected to project)