Back
Design Brief

Avatar Characters for int. event

International Fundraising event requires 3 unique avatar characters to be used in their fundraising project.

Produce x3 ‘avatar characters’ for this Internationally Renowned Fundraising event:

  • Circular design
  • Animals only
  • Simplistic
  • Appealing to children
  • Take inspiration from the existing mascot
  • Stick to the brand colors, take inspiration from the gamification badges

Target completion date: 4th August, with one round of amends prior to 6th August.

(more comprehensive guidelines to be provided once connected to project)

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 27, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Open uri20200721 28249 1ozcjgt?1595328545&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner