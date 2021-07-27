Avatar Characters for int. event

Design Brief

International Fundraising event requires 3 unique avatar characters to be used in their fundraising project.

Produce x3 ‘avatar characters’ for this Internationally Renowned Fundraising event:

Circular design

Animals only

Simplistic

Appealing to children

Take inspiration from the existing mascot

Stick to the brand colors, take inspiration from the gamification badges

Target completion date: 4th August, with one round of amends prior to 6th August.

(more comprehensive guidelines to be provided once connected to project)