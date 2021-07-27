Back
Design Brief

Web-flow for AR startup

Hi, I am looking for a UI designer who can help me with a project. Here are the qualifications:

  • 1-2 years of experience in Webflow and Wordpress
  • Development of Social Media platforms with content marketing
  • Set up A/B testing, in collaboration with the creative and copy teams to test campaigns and sharing campaign design best practices.
  • Defining workflows and triggers according to buyer personas and their stage in the customer journey.
  • Use dashboards and data to make smarter decisions. Monitor and deliver analytical reports to optimize the customer journey.
  • Analytical and driven by data metrics
  • English working level


Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 27, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Fac50218dd54479c2b6274cf07d3870a
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner