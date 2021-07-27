Design Brief
Web-flow for AR startup
Hi, I am looking for a UI designer who can help me with a project. Here are the qualifications:
- 1-2 years of experience in Webflow and Wordpress
- Development of Social Media platforms with content marketing
- Set up A/B testing, in collaboration with the creative and copy teams to test campaigns and sharing campaign design best practices.
- Defining workflows and triggers according to buyer personas and their stage in the customer journey.
- Use dashboards and data to make smarter decisions. Monitor and deliver analytical reports to optimize the customer journey.
- Analytical and driven by data metrics
- English working level