Web-flow for AR startup

Design Brief

Hi, I am looking for a UI designer who can help me with a project. Here are the qualifications:

1-2 years of experience in Webflow and Wordpress

Development of Social Media platforms with content marketing

Set up A/B testing, in collaboration with the creative and copy teams to test campaigns and sharing campaign design best practices.

Defining workflows and triggers according to buyer personas and their stage in the customer journey.

Use dashboards and data to make smarter decisions. Monitor and deliver analytical reports to optimize the customer journey.

Analytical and driven by data metrics

English working level



