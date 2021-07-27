Back
Design Brief

Mobile Sci-fi Card Game Logo and Brand

We are a game studio that's currently in the pre-concepting phase for a new competitive mobile card game that would be set up in a sci-fi/cyberpunk universe. The game will focus mainly on arena fights between players with various characters.

We are looking for an experienced and fresh thinking logo/brand designer or agency that would be able to create compelling and meaningful game logo and associated branding (for this project and possibly others in the future).

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 27, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$10K - $20K
About the client
B7141233cc0fc19bb58a09249acdb2a6
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner