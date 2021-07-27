Design Brief
Mobile Sci-fi Card Game Logo and Brand
We are a game studio that's currently in the pre-concepting phase for a new competitive mobile card game that would be set up in a sci-fi/cyberpunk universe. The game will focus mainly on arena fights between players with various characters.
We are looking for an experienced and fresh thinking logo/brand designer or agency that would be able to create compelling and meaningful game logo and associated branding (for this project and possibly others in the future).