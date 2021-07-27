UI Design for Web App like LinkTree

Design Brief

I'm looking to get a SAAS app that enables people to create a mobile-optimized webpage that will be used in people’s Social Media bio.

The concept is the same as apps like LinkTree, Shorby, Bio.fm, Later -LinkInBio, InstaBio, LinkInProfile.

Essentially, it's a web app that allows users to create a mini webpage that is optimized for MOBILE that showcases information about themselves, brand or products and also link to other websites/platform that they own.