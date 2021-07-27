Illustrations for a landing page

Design Brief

I'm looking for one or more illustrations for my decor hire business. The business is called 'The Birthing Den' and we hire/sell products for people to create a magical space to give birth in. With a focus on homebirth - I'd really like an illustration that has a woman in a birthing pool, holding a newborn, and in a room that has a very warm, safe, and beautiful vibe. Our spaces can include lots of plants, candles, fairy lights strung up everywhere, words of empowerment of the wall, Himalayan salt lamp, incense/diffuser, etc. Very much like people create a meditation space.

Ideally, I'd love the design to use soft colors/pastels/earthy tones, and rounded modern female figures. Generally, we create birth spaces that are only lit by fairy lights/festoon lights/ candles so it's that low light evening/glow aesthetic. Much like animals find a dark, quiet safe space or create a nest to give birth in, we do the same for humans. We also provide decor to create the same vibe within a hospital room.

I hope that this is enough information but if not, feel free to contact me further with any questions :)