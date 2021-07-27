Design Brief
Logo and brand identity design
We're looking for a master of design and branding with experience designing a logo and brand visual identity for modern, bold, innovative, fierce, empowering brands (desirable in the beauty and/or fashion industry).
What do we require:
- 3 initial concepts of 100% original, unique, modern, minimalist wordmark logo & sub-icon: we prefer logos that intervene typographies and fonts with our brand name, rather than creating a mascot as a logo for example.
- 1 final logo with:
- 3 different versions for varied formats applications (i.e. horizontal, square, and circular).
- Black & white version of the main logo.
- Logo with transparent background.
- Source files
- Visual identity:
- Color palette (main and secondary colors): We prefer bold, innovative, fresh colors, and that colors that are commonly associated with a specific gender do not predominate (i.e. pink).
- Typography selection/combination for titles, body text, and special occasions
- If you're a designer specialized in branding and logo design, can strongly meet deadlines, and want to be part of the development of a transformative, empowering beauty e-commerce brand, this opportunity is for you!