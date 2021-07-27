Back
Design Brief

Logo and brand identity design

We're looking for a master of design and branding with experience designing a logo and brand visual identity for modern, bold, innovative, fierce, empowering brands (desirable in the beauty and/or fashion industry).

What do we require:

  • 3 initial concepts of 100% original, unique, modern, minimalist wordmark logo & sub-icon: we prefer logos that intervene typographies and fonts with our brand name, rather than creating a mascot as a logo for example. 
  • 1 final logo with:
  1. 3 different versions for varied formats applications (i.e. horizontal, square, and circular).
  2. Black & white version of the main logo.
  3. Logo with transparent background.
  4. Source files
  • Visual identity:
  1. Color palette (main and secondary colors): We prefer bold, innovative, fresh colors, and that colors that are commonly associated with a specific gender do not predominate (i.e. pink).
  2. Typography selection/combination for titles, body text, and special occasions
  3. If you're a designer specialized in branding and logo design, can strongly meet deadlines, and want to be part of the development of a transformative, empowering beauty e-commerce brand, this opportunity is for you!
Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 27 days left
Date posted
Jul 27, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
#<User:0x0000555a0a8596e8>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner