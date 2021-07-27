Logo and brand identity design

Design Brief

We're looking for a master of design and branding with experience designing a logo and brand visual identity for modern, bold, innovative, fierce, empowering brands (desirable in the beauty and/or fashion industry).

What do we require:

3 initial concepts of 100% original, unique, modern, minimalist wordmark logo & sub-icon: we prefer logos that intervene typographies and fonts with our brand name, rather than creating a mascot as a logo for example.

1 final logo with:

3 different versions for varied formats applications (i.e. horizontal, square, and circular). Black & white version of the main logo. Logo with transparent background. Source files

Visual identity: