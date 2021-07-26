Logo Design

Design Brief

I am looking for a person who can help me in providing an extraordinary logo, unique, and creative that will fit my female business and brand. I am looking for someone with patience, immense creativity, and one who is really able to create meaningful work for my company. This is going to be a company that will bloom into massive amounts of corners of the world, thus, I require the best of services.

I will consider pricing based on budget, however, I am willing to invest if necessary.

If you are interested, send me a portfolio or an area where I could look for previous work and we will move forward in this manner.