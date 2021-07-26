Design Brief
UI/UX For Sports App
Looking for a seasoned UI/UX designer with proven experience in designing android based sports mobile app.
Need an exact quote for this work with examples of past experiences in only sports (running/cycling) apps.
The amount of work would be approximate:
- 20 screens
- 40 icons
- 1 logo
- 1 intro page with animation.
Complete documentation with sketches, workflows, walkthroughs should be designed.
A POC of one screen would be given first followed by the complete project.
