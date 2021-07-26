Back
UI/UX For Sports App

Looking for a seasoned UI/UX designer with proven experience in designing android based sports mobile app.

Need an exact quote for this work with examples of past experiences in only sports (running/cycling) apps.

The amount of work would be approximate:

  • 20 screens
  • 40 icons
  • 1 logo
  • 1 intro page with animation.

Complete documentation with sketches, workflows, walkthroughs should be designed.

A POC of one screen would be given first followed by the complete project.

Regards,

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 26, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
