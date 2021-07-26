Product Designer, Gameplay (Contract)

Design Brief

Colonize Mars is a Mars colony simulation game that combines blockchain mechanics with web-based gameplay. The game uses the latest aerospace technology to inform mission payloads and objectives, with the goal of educating players on the real science needed to colonize Mars.

We are looking for a talented and versatile product designer to help build our web-based mobile-first Mars colony game. On a day-to-day basis, you will collaborate with a multidisciplinary team of designers and developers to translate wireframes, user flows, and product requirements into high-fidelity designs and interactions for the game.

Responsibilities

Transform strategic direction and product requirements into high-quality design output.

Create reusable UI component libraries in Figma that can be translated across designs and can be easily learned by new designers.

Passionate about designing gameplay UI, and versatile enough to design landing pages & marketing content when needed.

Ability to contribute to the brand art direction and visual style.

Advocate for design-centered solutions using strong rationale based on data, market trends, and user research.

Minimum Qualifications