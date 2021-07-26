music player with feedback

Design Brief

Please check here for background information, color coding, styles, etc.

Contexts: an artist uploads a track at Sounders Music to receive feedback on its track. Tracks are uploaded through our platform and are then sent to music professionals in the app to receive feedback. When it scores well we provide data insights and we connect the artist with the music professionals.

The goal: visualize scores (0-5) from a music professional in a 30-second snippet in the best way possible so that the artist can see what people think about the different parts of the track chorus/bridge. Feedback from a user: I want to know how long people listen to the track before they leave and where they leave specifically.

We want to develop a functionality where the artists can see in-dept what listeners think about the different parts of the track. Data that should be used for visualization are:

The score 0-5 The track itself. The function of the music professional that gives feedback (label, publisher, music lover, radio station, festival owner). How long do people listen to the track before they leave? Where they leave specifically. The profile pictures of the listeners that rated.

The artist will have a separate section where he/she sees the hook in its dashboard.