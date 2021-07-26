Visual Designer, Templates at Miro

Design Brief

Miro is looking for a Visual Designer, Templates [сontract]

Miro is an online collaborative whiteboard platform with 20+ million users worldwide. To help new users adopt the product, we provide them with useful templates. Templates include pre-made examples for a variety of use cases and productivity tips and are a growth engine that is essential to enable Miro to become the #1 visual collaboration platform.

Currently, we have 200+ templates in our Templates library, and it will grow to cover more use cases in the future. Our goal is to bring templates to the next level by holistically improving their instructional quality, as well as their visual style. In order to achieve that, we’re looking for an external partner who has:

3+ years of experience in visual/graphic/instructional design

Solid understanding of the best practices of Instructional and UX design

A systemic and consistent approach

Miro knowledge (you’re a pro-Miro user)

English writing and communicating proficiency

+ Big plus: subject matter knowledge in agile and product dev methodologies

If you found yourself in the profile or can recommend someone relevant — let us know!

Apply for a role here