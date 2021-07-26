Packaging/Rebranding Design

Design Brief

We are looking for a print designer to help us with a large packaging/rebrand project for a major home improvement brand. You will be responsible for coming up with designs that will be based on a creative brief and input that we provide. You will be asked to collaborate with other designers to provide creative solutions for the redesign of a multitude of paint products. You don't have to have paper or structural knowledge of packaging but a strong and modern design sense with exceptional type design sensibility. Please be ready to present a portfolio that exhibits these skills.