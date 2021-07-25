UI/UX for Web Dashboard

Design Brief

Hello there!

Our MVP SaaS platform needs to be revamped starting with a UX audit to get a very good understanding of what we do, how our customers use it, pinpoint areas of improvements etc. This will be followed by a new UX flow and fresh designs built from the ground up. The proposed pixel-perfect and responsive dashboard will have an ultra-minimalist design crafted with meticulous attention to detail.

The vision will be communicated via Whatsapp/Skype/Zoom and requires excellent/fluent English - both verbal and written. You should be prompt and responsive, open to challenging and proposing changes, and be comfortable taking the lead.

Ideally, you'll have 7+ years of UX/Workflow experience and be familiar with Sketch/Zeplin and prototyping tools (e.g. InVision or Marvel).

Price will be negotiated during the interview and we'd prefer to work with someone sympathetic to startup budgets. We can also discuss mobile apps that accompany the dashboard as an immediate follow-up collaboration.

Thank you