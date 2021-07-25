Design Brief

Hello to all freelancers who are interested in this offer!

A web designer (UX/UI) is required who can draw a responsive website. Your work will be transferred to a web programmer who will write the site. The site must be accessible for mobile platforms as well.

The designer must be qualified. Also, must be aware of the latest trends in web design and work with them.

At the moment we have a UX design, but it needs to be finalized and redone. It can be used as a layout.

The site will have several pages:

- Landing page

- Page with the direction that the site carries out

- About Us Page

- Feedback page / form

- Additional Information Page

We will tell you more about this project once you get hired.

Thank you