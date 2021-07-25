Wireframing Mobile App & Website

Design Brief

Dear Designers,

I need an experienced designer to prepare wireframes for Mobile App and Website

Scope – 2 Mobile Apps, 3 Websites to start with (2 websites will just be replicas of the mobile app screens and flow in desktop layout- all info will be same- Think- WhatsApp App and web WhatsApp)

Domain Area – Real Estate or PropTech app

The person should be not just creative but only be able to think out of the box to display the information in the UI and UX friendly way

You should have experience in doing similar domain or other domains which shows your creativity

Be willing to collaborate in understanding the end result and then use their creativity to display them in a non-cluttered way in terms of design

Be willing to do your own research online on other similar apps to pick up details and features and not rely solely on what is mentioned in the requirements document

Be flexible that 20% of the details will be fine-tuned as we go along in the project and as we discuss on the wireframes in terms of UI/UX

Be ready to handle if we expand the project scope in the future and add more features (additional payment for the same, just want to keep the same designer and thought process)

Please share your prior work when bidding on the work

Bid only if you’re interested and will be able to deliver in the project budget and timeline to not waste time for both parties

If your work is really good, there will be a good bonus payment as a token of appreciation and gratitude.

Timeline – 1 month

Budget – USD 250-500

I will share the detailed requirements document when you are shortlisted