Design project for Crypto mobile app

Design Brief

Hi,

We are a cryptocurrency portfolio tracker and tax software company, and we are now looking to develop a mobile app to complement our web application. What we need is a complete UI/UX design for this mobile app. We have already created a preliminary design, and the overall structure and functionality should not change much in the final version.

The mobile app will be a slightly stripped-down version of the web application. All functionality in the app is already done in our web app today.

Ideally, you have some experience with the design of finance or crypto websites/apps.

Thanks