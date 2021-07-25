Seeking Web UI Designer

Design Brief

We are an early-stage conscious tech company helping people embrace sustainability when they shop online.

We seek a web designer with UI experience to showcase and represent our brand online. This will include setting the tone and general art direction that would match our values, creating digital assets, and working with our development team to refine the user experience of our product.

Your aesthetic is refined, expressive, and fun.

Experience

Good time and project management skills

Excited about working with a startup

Experience with industry-standard software such as Figma, Photoshop, Illustrator, etc.

Experience working within the fashion industry or digital magazines (desired but not essential)

Timelines: Project time: 4 – 6 weeks



